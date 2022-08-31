Amy Schumer spends her day by the pool during break from touring The Trainwreck star's day out

The rest of the world may be spending summer in the great outdoors, but Amy Schumer is continuing to hustle, currently on her nationwide comedy tour.

MORE: Amy Schumer reveals the secret to regaining her strength following tumultuous pregnancy

The actress has been delighting fans all over the country with her comedic stylings and recently got the opportunity to take a little break while at it.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues on Jimmy Fallon

She shared that while she was supposed to leave for Denver, her flight ended up getting canceled, thereby giving her a free day in the city.

Amy took the opportunity to explore the sights with her crew, including fellow comedian and friend Chelsea Handler, while even catching a The Black Crowes concert.

MORE: Amy Schumer shares apologetic message after being accused of mocking Tom Holland

She shared photographs from her exploits, some of which included fooling around with silly poses, crashing a luxury real estate convention, and even chilling by the pool.

The star included photos of her chilled out pool day with Chelsea, where she donned a striped purple bikini and the latter wore a cut-out black one-piece.

Amy got to spend a day out in Denver while on tour

"Flight got canceled so free day in Denver! Got to see @theblackcrowes unreal! Love island photo shoot with LC (my security) and broke into a luxury real estate convention and make a speech. Love you @redrocksco and Denver," she captioned a compilation of moments from the day on Instagram.

Many of her fans began barraging her with laughing emojis and compliments for her many varied photographs and moods.

MORE: Amy Schumer shares relatable condition she has for date night with her husband

MORE: Amy Schumer shares adorable picture with son in honor of special celebration

Kate Hudson even wrote: "This is the greatest!" while Chelsea herself quipped: "Are you my realtor?" Kathy Hilton simply dropped a slew of clapping emojis.

One of her followers joked: "If you are flying out of denver it’s safe to assume your flight will be canceled," while another gushed: "The shot in the pool with your drink is sincerely beautiful! Hope you had fun."

The actress soaked up some sun with her friend Chelsea Handler

Amy's tour continues till the end of November, finally concluding with a slew of shows in California.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.