Amy Schumer shares never-before-seen emotional video from son's 'scary' birth in honor of his birthday

Amy Schumer is celebrating a major milestone, and in honor of the special day, she shared her most raw and candid video yet.

Her son, Gene David Fisher, with her husband Chris Fisher, turns three on 5 May, and for his birthday, his mom shared a clip from one of the most special moments of their lives.

Fans inundated the comedian with support as she posted an unbelievable video of herself meeting her son for the first time after giving birth to him.

The footage sees the star laying on a hospital bed, still with an oxygen tube attached promptly after her cesarean, as her son is held by her husband next to her face, and they look at him in awe.

The sweet moment is truly unbelievable, with Gene opening and closing his eyes for the very first time as his parents sit in silence caressing him.

Fans were quick to commend the mom-of-one for sharing the intimate moment, writing: "So beautiful to see this," and: "I watched your documentary. What you went through from start to finish… well I'm in awe of you," as well as: "Gorgeous. So glad you have this vid."

The heartfelt tribute

The star captioned the post with: "3 tomorrow. 3 in our family. 33 Larry bird."

Amy has previously detailed how hard both her pregnancy and labor were, revealing that doctors were surprised she was able to even carry her baby in the first place, since she suffers from endometriosis.

Glimpses of Amy and her son are rare but always sweet

She also was diagnosed with a rare condition for expectant moms called hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes extreme and persistent nausea and vomiting.

The Life and Beth actress explained that: "I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section. It's supposed to take about an hour and a half, mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis, and that was really scary."

