Amy Schumer makes epic comeback but warns it could get her 'forever canceled' Fans better get ready!

As a comedian, Amy Schumer has made a lot of bold statements, comments or assertions about anything and everything.

So it should come as no surprise that she did not hold back when announcing some unexpected career news recently, even though her prediction about the future of her career is quite dramatic!

The star announced on Tuesday, 20 September, that her sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, would be making a comeback after a six-year hiatus.

However, while fans are no doubt excited about its return, the news came with an unexpected warning from the comedian.

Taking to Instagram with a statement about the show's highly-anticipated return, she said: "I wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges," promising to seriously come back with a bang.

After telling fans it would be airing on Paramount+ and suggesting they "sit down and open your pants (so you're comfortable not in a sexual way) because we're not holding anything back," she maintained just how serious she is about her promise to truly deliver, and that it might even get her in trouble.

Amy's cheeky statement

She teased: "You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled."

The comedian went one step further and kept the cheeky jokes coming, writing: "Stream the season five premiere of Inside Amy Schumer, premiering October 20, exclusively on Paramount+," and after a joke about illegal streaming services, she added: "It's what the Queen would have wanted," and she signed the "letter to fans" with: "Amy (The Duchess of Long Island)."

The star has spent her summer taking her comedy on tour

The show originally premiered in April 2013, and though Amy said the third season was the best, all of them received critical acclaim.

It was also honored with a Peabody Award and eight Emmy Awards nominations, including two wins.

