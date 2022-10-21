Best storybook advent calendars 2022: From Peppa Pig to Disney

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Did you know you can get storybook advent calendars? They’re such a good idea – there’s no sugar rush or annoying plastic toys to clutter up the house, plus they get little ones interested in reading.

MORE: 42 best advent calendars for kids: Disney, toys, chocolate and more options to get children excited

Reading is a skill and hobby that’s harder to foster in kids in these times of tablets and endless screens, so opening a door a day on an advent calendar to reveal a fun story is a great way to spark a love of books.

There are so many great storybook advent calendars to buy in 2022 including everything from Disney characters to Peppa Pig, Marvel and Mr Men – we’ve rounded up the best for you to choose from below. And they're all on sale right now, so now's the perfect time to snap one up and stash it away for December! Happy reading!

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit Newsletter

Peppa Pig storybook advent calendar

Peppa Pig: 2022 Advent Calendar Book Collection, was £19.99 now £10, Amazon

Who wouldn’t want to countdown to Christmas with a story a day from the nation’s most-loved pig, Peppa? There’s a mini storybook behind each door and a special festive story for Christmas Eve.

Disney storybook advent calendar

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar, was £21.99 now £10, Amazon

Open a window each day to reveal 24 books featuring adventures with all your Disney faves – including Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Toy Story, The Lion King and many more. (We don’t want to give away all the surprises!)

Mr Men storybook advent calendar

Mr Men and Little Miss Advent Calendar, was £19.99 now £14.99, WH Smith

Mr Men and Little Miss books are classics they’ll love to read over and over again. There are 24 mini books waiting to be discovered in this storybook calendar featuring stories about Mr Tickle, Little Miss Bossy, Mr Mean, Little Miss Late and a special Christmas Story with Mr Worry.

Hey Duggee storybook advent calendar

Hey Duggee: 2022 Advent Calendar Book Collection, was £19.99 now £12, The Works

If your little one is a fan of the friendly leader of the squirrels, Duggee, they’ll love this storybook advent calendar. There’s a badge-worthy mini-book featuring the bright characters of the beloved TV series, and a special Christmas story for the night before Santa is due to come calling.

MORE: This Pokemon card advent calendar is top of wishlists – grab it before it sells out

RELATED: 23 cool & unique Christmas gift ideas for kids of all ages

Marvel advent storybook collection

Marvel: Advent Calendar Storybook Collection 2022, was £21.99, now £10, Amazon

Earth’s mightiest heroes feature in this storybook advent calendar, so you can count down to the big day while defeating evil supervillains and keeping the world safe. There are 24 books to unwrap, letting little ones team up with the likes of Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ms Marvel and many more.

Tom Gates mini books advent calendar

Tom Gates Advent Calendar: 24 mini-books, was £19.99, now £11.45, Amazon

This fun advent calendar is actually an Amazon bestseller, and any fans of the book series by Liz Pichon will love it. The 24 books kids discover during advent don’t just feature stories about Tom and his pals Rooster, Marcus, Delia and Amy, but how-to doodles, and mega make-and-do activities too.

Disney Princesses storybook advent calendar

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar, was £21.99 now £10, Amazon

The lead female characters from Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled, Moana, Mulan, Cinderella and more take centre stage in this magical Disney Advent storybook advent calendar.

SHOP: 56 best beauty advent calendars for 2022 - it's time to get excited for Christmas

MORE: 60+ coolest gift ideas for tricky teenagers

The Gruffalo and friends storybook advent calendar

The Gruffalo and friends advent calendar book collection, was £21.99 now £10.99, Amazon

This storybook collection includes colouring, drawing and activity books based on Julia Donaldson’s iconic picture books, The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, The Snail and the Whale and more. It’s not an advent calendar in the sense that there’s a door to open, but there’s a book to enjoy every day of December leading up to Christmas.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.