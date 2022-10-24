Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's plans to expand their family soon - all we know The award-winning singer is engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor

Katy Perry loves motherhood and has been on cloud nine since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

The Californian Girls hitmaker shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who is also a doting father to son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The celebrity couple are incredibly private when it comes to their family life, but recently Katy made the revelation that she would like to have another child in the near future.

Chatting to People, she said: "I'm a planner. So, we'll see. Hopefully in the future."

The revelation was in complete contrast to Katy's comments back in April, where she admitted she wasn't quite ready yet for another child. "I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly, especially a human," she told E! News.

Whether they have another baby in the near future or not, one thing's for sure - Katy and Orlando sound like amazing parents.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom would love to expand their family

Gushing about her little girl to E! News, the I Kissed A Girl singer said: "She's running, she says 'I love you,' she colors, and she's got pigtails."

Daisy is also just like her famous parents, with Katy telling People: "Daisy is great. She is a combination of both me and her father, which is fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out." Orlando, meanwhile, previously opened up about just how much Daisy looked like both her parents when appearing on The Ellen Show shortly after she was born in 2020.

The celebrity couple are doting parents to daughter Daisy Dove

"The eyes look like her, but it was funny because when she first came out she was like me. It was like 'it's a mini me' but fortunately she got those Katy blues which is perfect," he said.

Daisy sounds like she's already a performer too, with Katy telling People: "She's a ham. She likes to dress up. She's not very shy." "She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

