Katy Perry wants a second child with Orlando Bloom: 'I'm a planner'

Katy Perry is preparing to celebrate her daughter Daisy Dove turning two in August – and the milestone has started her thinking about having a second child.

The Fireworks singer admitted that she would "of course" love to expand her family with fiancé Orlando Bloom and welcome a brother or sister for Daisy in the future. "I'm a planner. So, we'll see," the singer told People while celebrating the launch of her non-alcoholic sparkling beverage, De Soi. "Hopefully in the future," she added.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their daughter during the height of the pandemic. Reflecting on the time, she said: "It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that. I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now."

While at the drink's launch in Los Angeles, the singer also gushed about her daughter and how much she's grown, plus the specific interests she's developed.

"She's a ham. She likes to dress up. She's not very shy," Katy revealed. "[She] loves ballet. She goes to tutu school, and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in August 2020

The family recently moved back to their home in Los Angeles after a stay in Kentucky while Orlando filmed his latest project, Red Right Hand, and Katy prepares to make her return to her Las Vegas residency.

Speaking of how she juggles her demanding career and being a mom, Katy admitted she is blessed to have plenty of help. "I have great support," she shared. "I have a great sister. I have a wonderful nanny. And Orlando really taps in."

Katy hopes to have another baby with Orlando

She also revealed that she and Orlando work as a tag team to make sure one of them is always present for their daughter.

"We do this funny thing where I go and visit him for a month while he's making a movie and then when he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being number one parent," Katy explained.

"Then I go and do all my business stuff, so we really are just tapping each other in and out."

