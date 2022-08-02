Katy Perry makes rare confession about daughter Daisy's interests The Roar singer and Orlando Bloom are doting parents

Katy Perry is living the life of the hustle, juggling being a doting mom to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom while also taking on a Las Vegas residency and the recent launch of her new non-alcoholic beverage, De Soi.

MORE: All we know about Katy Perry's relationship with Miranda Kerr and her son with Orlando Bloom

While at the drink's launch in Los Angeles, the singer took to gushing about her daughter and how much she'd grown, plus the specific interests she'd developed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Katy Perry's rare glimpse into Daisy's life

Daisy definitely seems to have inherited her parents' confidence, apparently, as Katy told People: "She's a ham. She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."

She also revealed that her and Orlando Bloom's daughter "loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It's all very adorable."

MORE: Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have moved out of family home

The family recently moved back to their home in Los Angeles after a stay in Kentucky while Orlando filmed his latest project, Red Right Hand and Katy makes her return to the Vegas stage.

Katy is returning to the Vegas stage for PLAY

However, living away from her usual busy activities gave her the chance for some release as she explained: "I was just mom and doing all the country life.

"Just enjoying it, living in the small. I've lived in the big so much. Learning how to be a normal person is good. To have to go to the grocery store, go to Walmart. Just be able to roll with life."

MORE: Gayle King & Katy Perry pose in figure-hugging outfits – and look stunning

MORE: Katy Perry opens up about the difficult creative process behind her whimsical looks

The look at her normalcy was the subject of her latest series of photographs shared on social media as well, providing a glimpse into her Kentucky stay.

While fans loved seeing the glimpse into her simpler life with Daisy and Orlando, many more enjoyed seeing her explore other interests like painting, and even make her aforementioned trip to Walmart.

The singer provided a glimpse into life in Kentucky

The move comes on the heels of a big family occasion, as Daisy turns two on 26 August, having been born a mere two days before the release of Katy's most recent studio album, Smile, on 28 August, 2020.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.