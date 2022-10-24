Jennifer Hudson looks fabulous with bold makeup as she marks family celebration The Jennifer Hudson Show star is incredibly close to her family

Jennifer Hudson wanted to make sure that her sister felt special at the start of the week as she marked her birthday on Monday.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's rarely-seen son following in her footsteps

The Jennifer Hudson Show star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with her older sibling, Julia Hudson, on her big day.

Jennifer took a trip down memory lane in the process, digging out a selection of throwbacks, including one of her sporting a bold makeup look consisting of sparky purple eyeshadow and pink glitter in her hair.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look at Jennifer Hudson's new daytime show

In another photo, Jennifer rocked face framing bangs and had her hair styled in a low ponytail.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's heartbreaking conversation with son David: 'You saved my life'

MORE: Inside Jennifer Hudson's majestic $3million Chicago megamansion fit for a queen

The EGOT winner is incredibly close to her sister and has been a rock for her over the past few years following the devastating death of her son, Julian King, who was tragically killed along with the singer's mother Darnell Donerson and brother Jason Hudson in 2008.

The family later set up the Julian D. King Gift Foundation in his memory, to help assist and aid young people in need.

Jennifer Hudson looked fabulous with a bold makeup look as she celebrated her sister's birthday

The foundation was established to provide stability, support and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's teenage son is his mom's double in rare video

MORE: Inside Jennifer Hudson's sprawling Chicago mansion

It also founded Hatch Day, which was inspired by Julian, along with distributing school supplies and Christmas presents each year.

Jennifer previously opened up about the impact the family tragedy had on her while chatting to Glamour magazine. She told the publication that she often tells her son David that he "saved my life".

The doting mom said: "I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child. I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.'"

The Jennifer Hudson Show star with her son David

Jennifer shares David with ex-fiancé David Otunga and the pair are incredibly close. While she tends to keep her son out of the spotlight, the star occasionally shares photos of him online, and recently posted footage of them dancing in the car together, prompting fans to comment on just how much they looked alike.

David is incredibly similar to his famous mom, so much so that he is following in her footsteps as a performer. Talking to Today, she described the joy of "seeing how creative he already is," and added: "That made me more confident... He has a good ear. And he's a little performer."

Jennifer inside her stylish home in Chicago

The pair are primarily based in Chicago, where they live in a $3million, 12,000 square-foot property in Burr Ridge, just 17 miles from the city.

MORE: What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are really like, according to Tyler Perry

SEE: Jennifer Hudson commands attention in gorgeous tricolor dress

The home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, along with two laundry rooms, a game room, an in-house screening room, and a heated garage big enough for six different cars.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.