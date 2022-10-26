Mandy Moore's postpartum decision is set to divide fans The singer has given birth

Mandy Moore, 38, has recently welcomed her second child, Oscar, into the world, and one of her postpartum decisions will be sure to divide her fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the This Is Us actress shared a photograph of a bottle of pills which have been made from her placenta.

"Round 2 with @feelgoodplacenta she captioned the snap," and the bottle read: "Made by you for you. Filled with… your placenta and a whole lot of love."

While fans are unable to comment directly on Instagram Stories, we're sure this is a topic which will cause a difference in opinion, with some mums saying the process has health benefits and others shying away from the potentially squeamish situation.

Mandy has had her placenta made into tablets

In the UK, the British Journal of Midwifery states: "There are no legal restrictions on women who wish to process and consume their placenta," which is why such companies existed to facilitate the process.

When the Princess Diaries actress shared her second child's arrival online, she uploaded a variety of photos. The first snap of the singer was of her cradling her newborn in her hospital bed with her husband Taylor Goldsmith cooing over their new arrival.

Many fans sent messages of congratulations in the comments section, including posts from a host of celebrity followers. Hilary Duff replied: "Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle, party of four." Ashley Tisdale penned: "Congrats you guys," alongside three red love hearts.

Mandy is now a mother of two

Mandy and her husband already have another son called Gus, who regularly features on Mandy's Instagram feed, even with his own hashtag #ThisIsGus.

Mandy announced via Instagram on Friday 3 June that she was expecting her second baby, and she shared an adorable snap of her eldest wearing a big brother tee. The post garnered over 500,000 likes and many fans shared their excitement with loving comments.

