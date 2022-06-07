This Is Us star Mandy Moore shows off baby bump for first time Mandy is expecting her second baby

Mandy Moore has shared a pregnancy update with fans after revealing she is expecting her second child.

The This Is Us actress showed off her baby bump for the first time and revealed that she had been "really sick" during her first trimester but that she is now "happy to be feeling better so I can move my body and rock my fave collab".

Posing for a mirror selfie in Eddie Bauer workout clothing, she added: "Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this!"

The actress and singer is about to go back on tour to promote her recent album In Real Life, which dropped just a few weeks before the conclusion of her award-winning NBC TV show This Is Us.

Mandy also suffered from bad morning sickness during her first pregnancy. "I was really sick in the beginning," she said in November 2020.

"I was home, so I didn’t have to miss out on work. I don’t know how women do it. I literally woke up and was sick all day long."

Mandy announced via Instagram on Friday 3 June that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36, are expecting a second baby.

Alongside a picture of her 15-month-old son Gus, she wrote: "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited."

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!," she added.

Gus wore a sweet tee that read 'Big Brother' on it.

Mandy and Dawes star Taylor wed in 2018 after meeting on Instagram when Mandy tagged his band in a post.

