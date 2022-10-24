Peter Andre's wife Emily left emotional for family following freak accident

Peter Andre's home was dramatically struck by lightning on Sunday, and his wife Emily has expressed her concerns for the family, leaving emotional comments on his shocking Instagram post.

READ: Peter Andre's beautiful Australia family home where he plans to move to for 'as long as possible'

Pete shared a video of this chimney which had been damaged by the storm, and on the post, Emily commented: "I'm just so glad you are all okay. Typical the one week I am away this happens [crying face emojis] xxx"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre's home was struck by lightning - see the damage

She added: "The two little kids are with me, but poor Pete left to deal with the house [crying face emoji] poor thing I'm just glad they are all okay xx."

One fan replied to say it was for the best that the young children were not at home when it happened, and Emily agreed: "You are probably right actually, would have been so scary for them."

The family live in Surrey

Pete's shocking footage was accompanied by the caption: "Our house just got struck by lightning. The loudest thing I've ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad. Thank God Princess is ok. Although don't know what was louder, her scream or the roof."

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Andre shares her busy-mum secrets – and how she maintains her slim figure

READ: Peter Andre reassures 'naturally beautiful' children Junior and Princess after photoshopping claims

Fans were left astounded by the incident and left their well wishes in the comments section. "Gosh bet that was scary," wrote one, and: "Hope you are all safe and well," added another.

Emily is away from her family at the moment

Peter lives in his Surrey family home alongside his wife and their two children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo. The singer also resides with his other two children from his marriage to Katie Price, Junior, 17 and Princess, 15.

Just recently, Peter's wife Emily admitted exclusively to HELLO! that another baby could be on the cards, as she's always wanted to have three kids and Pete has always wanted five.

Her thoughts on it? She said they're "on the fence" about the decision. So we shall see!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.