Mandy Moore shares heartwarming photo as she welcomes baby boy The star took to social media

Mandy Moore was inundated with sweet messages after she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed a baby boy on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the Princess Diaries actress, 38, shared the sweetest selection of photos whilst still in hospital. The first photo showed the singer cradling her newborn in her hospital bed with dad Taylor cooing over their new arrival.

Revealing the little one's name, the doting mother penned: "Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).

"Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four!" Alongside four red love heart emojis."

Mandy is besotted with her new bundle of joy

Other photos in the sweet carousel showed the new baby, affectionately nicknamed "Ozzie" cuddled up on his father's chest, as well as another sweet photo of Mandy with her beautiful newborn.

Justin Hartley's wife Sofia Pernas was one of the first to rush in with a sweet comment for the This is Us star, writing: "Congratulations babe," alongside two applauding hands emojis and a heart eyes emoji.

Hilary Duff replied: "Mandy looking like a goddess with that new bundle, party of four." Ashley Tisdale penned: "Congrats you guys," alongside three red love hearts.

Mandy and Taylor married in 2018

Oscar is the happy couple's second child with the pair already being doting parents to their one-year-old son Gus.

Mandy announced via Instagram on Friday 3 June that she and her husband were expecting a second baby.

Alongside a picture of her Gus, she wrote: "One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited."

Gus turns two in February

"Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!" she added.

Gus wore a sweet tee that read "Big Brother" on it.

