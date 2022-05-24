Mandy Moore updates fans on 'exciting' plans for after This is Us - and it's not acting Time to reminisce!

While fans of This is Us are dreading all that may come from the surely tear-inducing series finale, lead actress Mandy Moore is already excited for life after the show.

The emotional finale will air 24 May, and it was recently revealed by the star herself that much of the finale was in fact filmed four years ago, since the show largely relies on flashbacks and flashforwards to tell the Pearson's family story.

Now, while the cast has become undoubtedly close throughout nearly the decade they have been filming together, Mandy is ready for her next project.

She revealed to her fans that she will actually be departing from acting, but returning to something certainly familiar to her that she's been missing, and that's signing.

The actress rose to fame in the 1990s thanks to her singing, and now she's not only showing off her voice once more, but she's going on tour to do so.

Despite singing being what's most natural to her, she shockingly revealed that: "I haven't been on the road in fifteen years," but nonetheless, she said: "I am so excited to tour."

She explained: "In fact, really one of the biggest reasons to make this record was to be able to bring it on the road. I miss performing live, I miss that irreplaceable rush of adrenaline that you get being on stage and giving energy to the audience and the audience giving energy back to you."

Her love for touring and being on stage was palpable, as she continued to say: "It's just… there's nothing like it… It's exciting, it's nerve-wracking, it's all the things."

The cast of This is Us at its final screening

She delighted fans by revealing that they won't have to wait too long to see more of her, even with This is Us ending, announcing that her tour is less than a month away from starting.

The mom-of-one concluded her announcement by saying: "I can't wait to travel, to connect with people, to bring new music, to bring some older music. I think it's going to be a fun experience to share together, so come see us!"

