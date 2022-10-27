How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter Betty will face a big change soon The celebrity couple are parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are doting parents to three daughters, who are being raised in New York.

The celebrity couple may be Hollywood stars, but when it comes to their family life, they are notoriously private. However, they recently revealed the exciting news that they were expecting their fourth child.

The news will mean a big change for their youngest daughter, Betty, who turned three at the beginning of October.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's love story

Betty has been used to being the baby of the family, and is no doubt doted on by her older sisters, James, seven, and Inez, six.

Unlike James and Inez, when it came to announcing Betty's name, her parents decided to keep things private, although eagle-eyed fans realised that it was referenced in Taylor Swift's song, Betty, back in 2020.

The lyrics to the song featured the names of all three of Blake and Ryan's daughters.

Taylor Swift is incredibly close to the couple and their daughters, and even gave them a shout out when accepting her Grammy for Album of the Year in 2021, after the success of Folklore.

She said that she wanted to thank "James, Inez and Betty and their parents who are the second people that I play every new song that I write."

Taylor even featured in Blake's pregnancy update post in September, posing alongside her good friend and her growing baby bump.

The actress revealed on 15 September that she was pregnant with their fourth baby when she took to the red carpet to reveal the happy news, showing up to the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit showing off her growing bump.

The celebrity couple's family unit is soon to change with the arrival of their fourth child

Blake then defiantly took to Instagram to share photo of her pregnancy journey so far,in a bid to stop paparazzi from taking pictures of her and her young daughters outside their family home.

She wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

