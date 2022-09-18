Blake Lively opens the doors into immaculate family home for defiant reason The Hollywood star is expecting her fourth child

Blake Lively recently revealed she is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and the couple couldn't be happier!

The pair live in Upstate New York with their daughters James, Inez and Betty, and have a beautiful home there.

Notoriously private, Blake opened the doors into the gorgeous property over the weekend to reveal a selection of photos of her with her baby bump.

These included a snapshot of her posing in her spacious wood-panelled kitchen, filled with art work and modern gadgets, and another of her and Ryan posing in the staircase behind a stained glass window.

The Hollywood star was seen in another picture posing outside the house at the table, while enjoying her lunch, and in another she was seen posing in a red swimsuit out in the garden.

Blake Lively shared several photos inside her NY home

Since 2012 Blake and Ryan have lived in their gorgeous home, which boasts seven bedrooms and six bathrooms across 11.65 acres of space, including an outdoor barn, and is decorated in a modern farmhouse style with exposed brick walls and wooden floors.

While the photos were all upbeat, Blake had shared them for a bittersweet reason, explaining that she had done so as she and her children were being "freaked out" by the paparazzi who were waiting outside to take photos of her bump.

The Hollywood star is expecting her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

She wrote: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out. Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

Blake is a doting mom to daughters James, Inez and Betty

Blake's famous friends were quick to show their support, with Gigi Hadid writing: "U da best B," while Rita Wilson wrote: "Love you, Blake." Gwyneth Paltrow added: "This is fantastic."

Blake revealed on 15 September that she was pregnant with their fourth baby when she took to the red carpet to reveal the happy news, showing up to the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit showing off her growing bump.

