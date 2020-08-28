Blake Lively shares rare look inside £4.3million home with Ryan Reynolds See where the Gossip Girl star and her family live

Blake Lively has unveiled a rare look inside her £4.3million home with Ryan Reynolds. The Gossip Girl star took to Instagram with a snap of Ryan holding a cake in honour of Blake's birthday, in what seems to be their dining room.

It's decorated with wooden floors and has exposed brick walls and windows with black frames. Behind Ryan, there are French doors with matching black frames, suggesting that the dining room is in a conservatory space, which leads into the main house. The couple have a wooden dining table with matching wooden chairs.

Blake shared a photo of Ryan at home

The photo also gave a glimpse of the inside of the home and their kitchen, with a white highchair for one of their three children, Inez, Betty or James, and the same wooden floors and exposed brick walls.

The property is located in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood in New York, and features a total of seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, across 11.65 acres of space. It was built in 1860, and while Blake and Ryan tend to keep it as private as possible, Blake has previously unveiled a look inside her private dressing room.

Blake previously unveiled her walk-in wardrobe

It features endless open shelves for her shoes and bags, and a large island unit with a marble worktop in the middle of the room. The unit has several drawers for added storage space, with black metal handles.

According to E! News, Blake and Ryan are a welcome resident in the area, stating that, "Lively and Reynolds are a staple in the community; locals describe them as extremely nice and well-liked. They have a bit of a routine around town that can only be described as, well, idyllic. There's the Bedford Post Inn, an elegant 19th-century country resort that has long played host to celebs looking to relax and recharge, and the location of Lively's second baby shower."

