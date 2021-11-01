Louise Redknapp shares rare video of son – fans react Louise Redknapp shares two sons with her ex-husband Jamie

Louise Redknapp shared a rare glimpse into her family life with her two sons, Charles, 17, and Beau, 12, on Sunday, and it looked like they were having lots of fun!

In a hilarious video, the star showed off Beau's Halloween costume, which featured a giant blow-up alien. Beau pretended that the alien was abducting him, as he slowly disappeared behind a dark wooden door.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp shares rare video of son Beau on Halloween

Louise accompanied the video with music that sounded as if it was straight out of a horror film, captioning it: "Happy Halloween."

Fans couldn’t get enough of Beau's outfit, with one writing: "This is the best costume," while another added: "Freakin' brilliant," followed by lots of laughing emojis.

The video comes just a few weeks after Louise shared another rare snap of her youngest son on her social media. She simply captioned the shot "Sundays" with a blue heart. In the picture, the pair were both were sporting black jumpers, hugely similar expressions and both boasted lovely blonde hair. Twins!

Louise Redknapp and her son looked so alike in the snap

Fans took to the comment section in their droves. One follower wrote: "Mum and son, beautiful!" Another added: "Awww looks like mum and dad's handsome boy!" and a third quipped: "So cute!"

Louise shares her two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, who recently married his girlfriend Frida Andersson in a surprise wedding in London.

Louise and Jamie separated in 2017 after 19 years together and were officially divorced in 2018.

Louise and Jamie share two sons

Last year, the star revealed in her autobiography that she regrets not putting more effort into trying to save the relationship.

"I wish I'd tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: just slow down. Don't run," she wrote. "Because once you run too fast, you can't make up the ground you've lost.

"Stop, say what you need, say what you think, don't be afraid to say what's really going on. You don't have to be quiet."

