Priyanka Chopra leaves fans in awe over new family picture with Nick Jonas and baby Malti Too sweet!

Home sweet home! After spending some time abroad, Priynaka Chopra has been reunited with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra commands attention in suede bra and matching suit

The star has been away from her Los Angeles home for some weeks now, spending time in both Africa and her home country of India, in partnership with UNICEF.

She has shared every detail from her trip – even the heartbreaking ones as she shed light on different humanitarian crises – and shared her return home as well.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Priyanka Chopra flashes toned abs in dazzling crop

MORE: Priyanka Chopra strikes a power pose in a thigh-split skirt and diamonds

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a too cute for words family photo, in which they all seem overjoyed to be reunited and at home again.

The photo sees them on the floor, lying on a plush beige carpet, and Nick is fondly looking over at his wife, while she is laying face down as she holds up baby Malti in the air, who is clad in a cozy white onesie.

Prior to her arrival, she had expressed her anticipation over getting home by sharing a photo of her view from the airplane, the Los Angeles skyline on a bright and sunny day, on which she wrote: "Yay LA!"

The adorable photo amassed nearly two million likes

In her caption on the family photo, she simply wrote: "Home," alongside a heart, praying, shooting star and evil eye emoji.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra dazzles in gorgeous crop top as she returns to 'old haunt'

MORE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share rare photos of daughter Malti

Fans and friends of the celebrity couple alike couldn't help but gush over the heartfelt snapshot, taking to the comments section to write: "Find someone who looks at you the way Nick looks at Priyanka," and: "The best place to be," as well as: "The way Nick is looking at his Queen and Princess," plus another fan wrote: "This picture is so wholesome."

The star spent several weeks in India and Africa

During her trip to Africa and India, Priyanka brought attention to the humanitarian crises going on throughout both of their communities and cities.

In a video shared on 17 October, the actress detailed she had felt "uneasy" and "on edge" since leaving Los Angeles over the "severe crisis unfolding" in Kenya, where she started her trip.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.