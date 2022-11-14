Peter Andre's wife Emily surprises with rare snap of four lookalike brothers The photo has fans saying the same thing!

Emily Andre is known for juggling her happy blended family of four children with her husband Peter Andre, and fans recently loved seeing a rare glimpse of her own family.

READ: Emily Andre shares her busy-mum secrets – and how she maintains her slim figure

The 33-year-old GP enjoyed a sunny Mexican holiday last week and when she took to Instagram to share a snap, her 459k followers realised that she was holidaying with her brothers Tom, Sam, Will and Joe. Fans were over the moon at the sight of the rare family snap – and the lovely beach photo had everyone in agreement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre beams with pride at son Theo's special talent

The five siblings looked cheerful as they posed against a magical backdrop of palm trees and sun loungers at sunset. Emily looked fabulous in her pinstriped linen mini dress and high-heeled espadrilles – the summer shoes loved by royal ladies such as Princess Kate, and Meghan Markle. However, Emily's brothers earned lots of compliments too…

After Emily captioned the photo: "Mexico with the bros", fans gushed about how her brothers were "all very handsome!" While another fan agreed that the siblings are "all so beautiful." And the third fan caught up, adding: "WOW four brothers?!"

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing's future generation: 15 adorable photos of the pros with their children

Emily and her lookalike brothers holiday in Mexico

Many more fans revealed their delight and surprise at the number of MacDonagh siblings: "Oh wow these all your brothers I didn't realise you had so many", wrote yet another fan.

SEE: Peter Andre stuns fans with incredibly young photo of son Junior

MORE: Peter Andre's fans in tears over sweet photos of rarely-seen children Theo and Amelia

A very keen fan noted that they were "all in age order!"

Emily's eldest brother is Dr. Tom MacDonagh, who runs a Bristol-based aesthetics practice after following in their parents' footsteps. Their mum Rebecca is a paediatrician and theri dad Dr. Ruaraidh MacDonagh is a consultant surgeon.

Emily baking for the family

Emily shares children Theo, five, and Amelia, eight, with her husband Peter Andre, and is a step mum to his older kids Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, whose mother is reality star Katie Price.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.