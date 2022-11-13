Katy Perry opens up about balancing motherhood with her career amid Las Vegas residency The star is a doting mom-of-one

It may not always be easy, but Katy Perry is determined to stick to her commitments both as a mom and as a performer.

MORE: Katy Perry brings the summer vibe in skin-baring black leather top and pants

The star welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, in August of 2020, with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Since becoming a mom, she has had to adjust her schedule to fit time both for her music career as well as for her daughter, and recently opened up about how she manages it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katy Perry concerns fans with worrying behavior

MORE: Katy Perry feels the heat in skin-tight leopard-print dress and fishnet tights

Speaking with Extra on the red carpet for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, where she performed the song Where We Started alongside Thomas Rhett, she spoke about balancing her Las Vegas residency and her mom duties.

Detailing her days as a working mom, she said: "I have a residency in Las Vegas and I get to literally drop her off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas."

She explained that no matter how late she gets back home from performing, she always stays up to prepare for Daisy's following day, maintaining she loves nothing more than preparing her lunches, even when it's almost midnight.

Katy donned an avant-garde denim look for the red carpet

Ever the doting mom, the singer said: "I come back late, like maybe 11:30pm or something, I still make her lunches."

MORE: Katy Perry confuses fans after face appears paralyzed on stage

MORE: Katy Perry shares the sweetest picture with rarely-seen daughter Daisy

She added: "I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It's such a science."

The star recently shared an adorable picture featuring Orlando and Daisy

She detailed how much her life has changed for the better since Daisy's arrival, calling her her "little present" – Katy turned 38 on 25 October – and she said: "She is the reason for everything. I get so much from her and, like, my sense of value."

For her recent birthday, the performer shared an adorable photo of Orlando, Daisy and her placing their hands together, and she adorably captioned it with: "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.