Kristen Bell jokes her daughters' 'insults' keep her 'grounded' The young girls never shy away from voicing their opinions

Kristen Bell's daughters with husband Dax Shepard, Delta, seven, and Lincoln, nine, are seriously all grown up.

So grown up are the girls, in fact, that the actress recently joked the two have banded together and humble their mom by jokingly hurling insults at her.

The star opened up about her two growing tweens, and gave a hilarious update on how they keep her "grounded."

Speaking with E! News, Kristen detailed how her daughters have developed some seriously quick wit when speaking with their mom.

"The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time..." she joked, adding that: "It really brings me back down to earth."

She said: "I come home and they will just – they'll pull the rug out from under you so quickly," joking that if there were ever any plans to make a movie depicting her life, it should be called "My Kids Keep Me Grounded."

The Bell-Shepard crew recently went all out for Halloween

Lincoln and Delta have never shied away from sharing their opinions about their parents, and when her mom voiced Elsa on Frozen, which one would think would be any child's dream, Kristen revealed her daughters weren't super impressed.

"It is very natural for a child's development to just think everything your parents do is dorky," she explained, adding that: "So, they like Frozen but they do not want to hear about the fact that I'm in it."

The two girls surely get their quick wit and zingers from their parents

The mom-of-two has often been candid about the ups and downs of parenting, and once also said: "Parenting is a lot like sports – you're either winning or losing every minute of the day. Mostly losing, but that's what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting. Being a parent is just weird, you know? And it helps to know you're not alone."

