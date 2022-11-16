Kaley Cuoco shares update on pregnancy with new intimate selfie The Flight Attendant star is expecting a girl

Kaley Cuoco shared a new update on how her pregnancy journey with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey was progressing.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie she took with her baby bump while at home, with her luxurious dining room and pool behind her.

She sported a gray striped tee, a baseball cap, and yoga pants as she flexed her growing belly, stating simply that she was "halfway".

Kaley and Tom announced the big news earlier in October with a photo dump that captured scenes from when they first found out about the pregnancy and even a baby bump shot.

There were also pictures of cake from their gender reveal party, breaking the news that they were expecting a baby girl.

The star may be several months into her first pregnancy, but that's not stopping her from meeting her work commitments.

Kaley revealed she was halfway through her pregnancy

She shared a sweet update with fans about what she has been up to during her pregnancy, and while for some that may look like a lot of rest, for her it is getting back to work!

Kaley took to Instagram to share that regardless of her pregnancy, she was still up for filming her projects, and just kicked off filming a brand new television series for NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

The Emmy-nominated actress shared some behind-the-scenes Instagram Stories of her back at work, with a selfie alongside a member of her entourage while also simultaneously debuting her new brown hair for the role.

Beside her was her other trusty companion, her dog King. She captioned the selfie with: "Welp first day of work!!" tagging her team and the new show, plus adding: "King and I ready for another adventure!"

The actress is back to work on her new show

The television show, titled Based on a True Story, stars Kaley as a character named Ava, Chris Messina playing her husband Nathan, and the cast also features Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, and Priscilla Quintana.

