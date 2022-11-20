Ryan Reynolds reveals daughters with Blake Lively are very 'ready' to welcome their sibling The couple are expecting their fourth child

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have expressed their eagerness over welcoming their fourth child together, but how do their three daughters really feel about it?

The couple have three children together, James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, six, and the three girls are facing quite the big change to their household when they add potentially another girl to their group, or face even bigger change if their soon-to-be born sibling is a boy.

The actor opened up about the big change coming soon, and how his girls really feel about it, revealing that they are definitely ready!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he said: "Oh yeah, they're in. They love it. They're ready."

Ryan said that after already having three children, the couple are more than ready to welcome one more, joking: "We're very excited. You know, you'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it." Still, he cheekily warned: "It's going to be nuts but we're very excited."

The soon-to-be father-of-four previously opened up about how ready he himself was for the exciting addition, revealing that while the couple still don't know the sex of a baby, he felt more ready for another girl than he did for another boy.

Blake showed off her growing bump during a 17 November appearance alongside her husband

Speaking with Today Show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, he explained why his home, and well-being, might be better off keeping it just girls.

He said: "I know girls, so I'm sort of, kind of hoping for that?" before adding: "But I'm ready for whatever happens."

Ryan hilariously explained why he felt more prepared for another girl

When Hoda pointed out that he comes from a family of all brothers – he has three, Jeff, Terry and Patrick – he detailed why that contributes to him being more than pleased with an all-girl household.

The star said: "All brothers, which is why I speak from experience, when, you know, I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

