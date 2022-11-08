Ryan Reynolds explains why welcoming a baby girl is better for his 'well-being' The actor already has three girls with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is getting ready to welcome his fourth child with his wife of ten years, Blake Lively, and he has just shared the sweetest update.

He has three daughters with the actress, James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, and though her fourth pregnancy is his chance to have another boy in the home, he maintains he would love nothing more than to continue to be surrounded by women.

The star stopped by the Today Show on 7 November to promote his new film, Spirited, in which he stars alongside Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell, and he revealed the couple actually don't know the sex of the baby just yet.

Speaking with the morning show's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Ryan revealed he and Blake have a long-standing tradition of not finding out whether the baby is a girl or a boy until they are born.

Though the hosts and his co-stars suggested he might finally have a boy, he explained his home might be better off keeping it just girls.

He said: "I know girls, so I'm sort of, kind of hoping for that?" before adding: "But I'm ready for whatever happens."

When Hoda pointed out that he comes from a family of all brothers – he has three, Jeff, Terry and Patrick – he detailed why that contributes to him being more than pleased with an all-girl household.

He explained: "All brothers, which is why I speak from experience, when, you know, I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Blake announced her fourth pregnancy on 15 September, stepping out onto a red carpet in New York City showing off her growing bump.

For the event, and to share the special announcement with the world, the actress donned a dazzling mini dress with sequins and beads shaped in a "V" print. She accessorized her look with a white bow around her neck that fell down past her dress, a headband, and white sky-high pumps.

