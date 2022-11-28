Kaley Cuoco shows off her growing bump as she spends Thanksgiving with Tom Pelphrey's family So sweet!

Kaley Cuoco has grown closer than ever to her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, since the two announced they were expecting a baby girl, the first child for both, and that includes Tom's family.

His family, who hail from New Jersey, have welcomed the actress with open arms since the beginning of her relationship with the Ozark star, and they have made sure to celebrate her as she prepares to welcome their newest member of the family.

Though the couple live in Los Angeles, for the Thanksgiving holiday, it appears as though they traveled to join Tom's brother Robert Pelphrey and his wife Lauren to where they were celebrating.

Kaley took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the double celebration, her pregnancy and Thanksgiving, and the Pelplrey family's joy over the incoming baby is palpable.

One photo sees her with Tom's sister-in-law and his young niece, who is adorably reaching over to pat Kaley's growing baby bump. The two women appear to have become instant family, with Lauren captioning the Instagram Story with: "Family," and a red heart emoji.

Another snapshot sees more of the Pelphrey bunch, and they are all clad in blue football jerseys, which Kaley seems to be quite excited about.

The family seem ready as ever to welcome a new member

As they all smile ear to ear, she captioned the Story: "Yes we are a football family. Love them!!" and a sweet GIF which reads "Thankful for them."

What's more, they are already getting their incoming daughter ready to join the football-loving family, and a subsequent Instagram Story sees the soon-to-be parents posing together as they hold up a football jersey onesie, on which the actress wrote: "Future footballer comin' at ya!"

The couple had loads to celebrate over the holiday

The Big Bang Theory lead was made sure to feel welcome by the Pelphrey family in more ways than one, and they had yet another reason to celebrate, as they had a cake readyin honor of her birthday, which falls on 30 November.

One last photo sees her showing off both the two cakes and her growing baby bump, and she wrote: "The sweetest early bday celebration!"

