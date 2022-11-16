Rebel Wilson melts hearts with touching family moment with newborn daughter The Pitch Perfect star became a mom earlier this month

Rebel Wilson is still adjusting to that new mom life, and she's keeping her followers updated as she shares dozens of photos of Royce Lilian.

On Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star melted the hearts of her millions of followers as she shared a touching moment of her daughter's life: meeting her grandmother. The actress shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, and it showed her mom, Sue Bowens, cradling her granddaughter and looking utterly in love with the bundle of joy.

Rebel chose not to show her daughter's face as she captured the incredible family moment, instead obscuring it with a heart emoji.

"Grandma time," she simply captioned the divine shot.

Rebel revealed that she and girlfriend Romana Agruma had welcomed a daughter through surrogacy earlier this month.

Rebel shared the touching moment

The actress shared a gorgeous photo of the newborn, alongside a heartfelt message. It read: "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!! "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."

The actress shared the birth of her daughter in November

Rebel has previously opened up about her desires to start a family, and opened up about freezing her eggs back in 2019.

Following the procedure, she appeared on Kyle and Jackie O radio show in 2019 after visiting the fertility clinic and talked about her decision: "It’s a backup plan," she said.

"Career women now have options. I think a lot of women who are in their 30s and if they can do it, in their 40s should think about doing it now. A lot of my friends in Hollywood are doing it."

