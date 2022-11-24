Strictly's Mollie King welcomes baby girl - see beautiful photo

Congratulations are in order for former Strictly star Mollie King as the singer revealed that she had given birth to a baby girl, named Annabella.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Saturdays singer shared an adorable photo of the newborn all cuddled up in a polar bear onesie, as the new mum planted a kiss on the side of her face. A second photo showed the baby with her father, Mollie's fiancé Stuart Broad.

Captioning the sweet post, the star wrote: "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad. We have never been so in love," she finished the post with a heart emoji.

Fans immediately sent their love to the singer, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both she's beautiful!" and a second added: "Oh Mollie she’s beautiful! Congratulations!!"

A third enthused: "Congratulations you two, she’s absolutely out of this world x," and a fourth commented: "Congratulations both of you! She's a beauty."

Many more shared congratulatory posts alongside strings of heart emojis.

Mollie shared a sweet photo of her newborn

Mollie confirmed that she and Stuart were expecting their first child earlier in the year with a black-and-white photo of Stuart kissing her belly, which was already becoming a bump.

The former Saturdays singer looked stunning in an all-white ensemble as she also styled out a pair of earrings, with her beautiful blonde locks flowing down her back.

"Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we're expecting a baby later this year! We're absolutely over the moon," she wrote.

Mollie and Stuart revealed they were expecting earlier in the year

Cricket star Stuart shared the same snap, and revealed the due date as he penned: "Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead! @mollieking."

Alongside her successful career as a singer, Mollie is also a radio presenter on BBC Radio 1, and competed on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017.

The star danced alongside AJ Pritchard, before they were eliminated in the show's semi-final.

