Meghan Markle cradles baby bump in beachwear in never-before-seen photo The Duchess looks glowing

The Duchess of Sussex showcased her gorgeous baby bump in beachwear in a never-before-seen photo used in the trailer for her brand-new Netflix documentary with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle was snapped standing in a secluded cove, wearing a floaty kaftan and straw hat. Prince Harry and Meghan are parents to two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana and it's unknown which of Meghan's two pregnancies this was.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Netflix trailer

Either way, the proud expectant mom looked glowing, standing barefoot as she gazed down at her blossoming bump. Meghan paired her holiday look with sunglasses and wrapped her raven locks up into a bun.

Despite looking incredible, the Prince's wife didn't feel "sexy" during her pregnancies.

In an Archetypes podcast episode with tennis champion and friend Serena Williams, Meghan opened up about her own pregnancy.

Talking to Serena, she said: "You made pregnancy look so sexy. I just waddled around. I was just tired. So tired. Oh my God."

The Duchess took a holistic approach to her pregnancy and while speaking to the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau, again on her own podcast, Meghan revealed that her friend sent her "meditations" throughout her pregnancy.

The Duchess of Sussex said: "Sophie's not just a wife or a first lady, she's the type of person who cares really deeply about their friends. She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes, just these moments of encouragement and I've gone to her over the years for advice."

The couple's Neflix documentary is coming soon

The royal couple's Netflix show is simply titled Harry & Meghan, and the 1.12 minute-video showed lots of other parts of their mesmerising lives. The montage included private photos from their holidays and inside their royal home.

The couple signed their multi-year $100 million deal with the hugely popular streaming service giant back in 2020.

