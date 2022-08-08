Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi says Princess Beatrice is 'the best mother in the world' in sweet birthday tribute Happy birthday, Princess Beatrice!

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a touching message for his wife Princess Beatrice as she celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday.

Sharing a photo of the royal looking happy and relaxed during a boat trip, Edoardo penned: "You are the world's best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

While the Princess likely spent the day in private with her husband and their baby daughter Sienna, members of the royal family usually post birthday tributes to family members on their social media accounts. Princess Eugenie also posted a message to her older sister, sharing some never-before-seen pictures of the pair together, including one featuring Zara Tindall.

Beatrice is incredibly close to her family and over the years she has spoken highly of them all, including her grandmother, the Queen, most recently during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. During an appearance at the Big Jubilee Lunch in London, the royal paid the monarch a sweet compliment.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi paid tribute to his wife, Princess Beatrice, on her birthday

Introducing herself to a table of volunteers and service users from Octavia House, Beatrice told a member of the public: "My name's Beatrice and the Queen is my granny." The woman then asked: "You're one of the royalties? Which relation are you?" Holding the woman's hand, Beatrice responded: "I am yes. She's my granny… I'm very, very lucky."

In October 2017, Princess Beatrice revealed that the two most important women in her life are her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York and her grandmother the Queen.

Princess Beatrice has turned 34

"I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother," she told HELLO!. "They are both formidable women. I think having female role models is incredibly important and I am very lucky that I happen to be related to these two incredible women.

"I find my grandmother inspiring every day because her overwhelming sense of duty is linked with an overwhelming curiosity. Every day she's curious to learn something new, to do something new, and I think that at 91 years old, she goes out into the community with a genuine curiosity as to how she can be a force for good in the world."

