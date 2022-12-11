Carrie Underwood shares glimpse of sons supporting her during special night out Her two sons had a VIP spot for her performance

Carrie Underwood's two sons always make sure to support their mom when it matters the most, and it is certainly heartwarming for her.

The songstress has two sons with husband Mike Fisher, who she married over ten years ago in 2010. They welcomed son Isaiah Michael in 2015, and his little brother Jacob Bryan in 2019.

During a special appearance at one of country music's most revered institutions, the Grand Ole Opry, the seven-year-old and three-year-old had a VIP spot to watch over the country music star.

Carrie took to Instagram to reveal that while she performed at the iconic Nashville live music venue, her sons had the best spot in the house, attentively watching their mom from the stage's sidelines.

An adorable behind-the-scenes photo she posted on her Instagram Stories Saturday following her Friday performance captures the silhouettes of the two brothers, who are adorably standing behind the elaborate band set up as Carrie sings into a microphone.

"My boys backstage last night at the @opry," she wrote over the sweet photo, along with a red heart emoji.

The two brothers adorably supported their mom

The Before He Cheats hitmaker also shared photos from the special night on her Instagram feed, capturing the attention of fans not only with the sweet glimpse of her sons but also with her fabulous outfit.

For her Opry performance, she looked like a true princess in a black and gold gown featuring a one-shoulder neckline and an A-line skirt.

Carrie always dresses up to the nines

Made of a silky black material, the gown had gold, abstract paint over it, and her waist was cinched with a loose bow. Her hair was styled in a messy bun with side-swept, face-framing bangs.

"A night at the @opry is always a great night!!!" she wrote in her caption, and fans had loads of compliments for her, taking to the comments section to write: "You always wear the most beautiful dresses at the Opry," and: "Love your hair like that and love that dress!! Beautiful in many ways!" as well as: "That dress is gorgeous!!"

