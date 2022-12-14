Robert Downey Jr. discusses final moments with famous dad in newly released documentary The Iron Man star felt the weight of it all

Robert Downey Jr. and his father, Robert Downey Sr., haven't always shared the easiest of relationships, especially stemming from both of their struggles with addiction.

MORE: Robert Downey Jr.'s very famous relationship – and the heartbreaking reason it ended

However, they grew to become much closer as time passed and they were able to find stability in their personal lives, with it put on full display in the newly released documentary Sr..

VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. reveals what it's like to work with Brits

Loading the player...

The critically acclaimed production documents the indie filmmaker's life and career, prominently featuring his son, especially up until the very end.

The documentary was screened at the LA3C festival organized by Penske Media, and in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the star reflected on his final moments with his father.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's estranged husband's current relationship status on social media revealed

He recounted the emotions he felt upon watching the final scene with the two of them together, which also happened to be the last time they were with each other in real life as well.

"It's really raw," he described it. "Even standing back there watching it 40 minutes ago, I was like, 'Jesus.'

Robert unpacked the life of his father in their final years together

"I'm still processing it but it's a luxury to have something like that documented as a touchstone to keep going back and thinking about it."

The production was filmed over three years and was helmed by Team Downey, the Marvel star's production company with his wife Susan Downey, who was by his side during the open discussion.

MORE: Robert Downey Jr. makes major change to appearance in rare video with his kids

ALSO POPULAR: Michael Douglas shares heartfelt message to rarely-seen son - and they look like twins

When asked about any unanswered questions, he referred to the vision of the documentary's director, Chris Smith.

"I wouldn't say Chris was happy that it went this way but it's much more like real life. We don't get the answers we want when we want them.

The documentary Sr. has been received with critical acclaim

"This is not a Disney+ thing going on here. This is a real life. Things are inconclusive. Things are unfinished. There's a lot of uncertainty and you have to make peace with that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.