Will Smith's kids react so differently to his return to Red Table Talk

Will Smith is making his long-awaited return to the Red Table Talk alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the first time since their infamous chat regarding the terms of their marriage.

Looking to join the two on the panel are the Oscar-winning actor's three kids, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22.

The star shared a behind-the-scenes clip ahead of filming for the new episode, and it revealed how differently his three kids functioned.

"Let's see what time my kids get to Red Table Talk," was the question he posed, adding that he'd asked them to get there by 1 PM to start filming at 2.

Willow, who is a regular on the show anyway, was there promptly at 12:31, which Will deemed "The Early Bird."

He then called Trey the "Most Dependable Son" after he showed up at 12:46, leaving Jaden for last, and the actor couldn't resist cracking a quick comment.

Will revealed how his kids arrived to their Red Table Talk filming

The 24-year-old performer arrived at 1:54 PM, and his dad branded him "Mr. Time is a Construct," even sharing a slightly annoyed face as he walked into the studio.

"Jaden is never late, nor is he early, he arrives precisely when he means to," Will quipped in his caption, teasing the new episode of the show.

Fans loved the riff on the three kids, with one saying: "I'm Willow when it comes to business, I'm Trey when it comes to big events, I'm Jaden when it comes to invites lol."

Another added: "'Time is a construct' is such a Jaden thing to say. No surprises," while a third was a little more wary of his decision to return to the show, commenting: "I wish he would stay away from this damn table."

The actor's family members have been his biggest support system

The star has experienced a resurgence in his career thanks to his acclaimed performance in the recently released Emancipation, which he is set to also mention during his appearance.

