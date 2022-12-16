Sharon Stone melts hearts with adorable throwback photo of three sons The Basic Instinct star adopted her boys

Sharon Stone took a trip down memory lane on Thursday when she posted an adorable photo of her three sons as children.

The proud mom took to Instagram to upload the image, which saw her boys, Roan, now 22, Laird, now 17, and Quinn, now 16, beaming for the camera while all sitting on their own toy bikes in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

WATCH: Sharon Stone reveals unfortunate health diagnosis

Loading the player...

Captioning the photo, Sharon wrote: "#TBT Who remembers Hot Wheels Christmas?" Fans were quick to respond and loved seeing the family throwback.

One replied: "Omg they are so cute… well I remember them being so so little!" A second said: "I remember these kids!!! Where did they go??" A third added: "Aww lovely photo," and a fourth said: "Beautiful boys."

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's GMA3 replacement shocks co-stars by revealing secret health battle on-air

MORE: Sharon Stone's three grown sons make very rare appearance in family photo

Sharon adopted her three sons over the years after suffering a miscarriage in 2000 while married to her second husband Phil Bronstein.

The Casino star wrote a column for British Vogue in 2019 on Mother's Day, speaking of her love of being a mom and her adoption process.

Sharon adopted her three sons

"I'm now a single mother with three adopted sons, and it has been the great privilege of my life to raise them," she penned.

"When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

Of finding out she'd be getting to adopt Roan, she said: "It was on our way home afterwards, one of the darkest moments of my life, that I got a call from an adoption lawyer: he had a client with a baby boy due in a few weeks. 'Would I be his mother?' I felt as if God was throwing me a life raft."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.