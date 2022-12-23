Helen Skelton shares rare photo of all 3 children on festive family day out The Strictly finalist delighted fans with a glimpse into her Christmas celebrations

Helen Skelton has been enjoying spending more quality time with her children following the Strictly Come Dancing final, and they've well and truly been getting into the festive spirit.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, delighted fans by sharing a rare photo of all three of her children together as they enjoyed a day out on Thursday, showing Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, standing in front of a beautiful Christmas tree, while 11-month-old Elsie looked cosy in her pushchair.

The sweet snap comes just days after Helen shared another heartwarming photo of herself and her baby daughter dressed up in matching elf outfits, as she admitted she was "back to life with a bang" after reaching the Strictly final alongside her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez.

"Did a food shop whilst eating a baguette. Kids made me make tea whilst dressed as an elf. Back to life with a bang," Helen captioned her snapshot.

Helen appears to be making the most of the Christmas holidays with her children after a whirlwind few months appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, and earlier this week she revealed they were a big motivation for her while competing on the show.

"Look I just wanted to make my kids proud. So we didn't quite bring home that trophy but we made memories that would make a lifetime," Helen told Ranvir Singh on Lorraine.

She added: "If I could bottle that atmosphere from Saturday, it'll see me through any dark days. It was just the most wonderful feeling. It just goes to show what happens when you surround yourself with good people."

The mum-of-three has also confirmed that she will be joining the show's live tour in January 2023. However, she will be replacing her dance partner and will instead be performing alongside Kai Widdrington in 32 shows across the UK.

"Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour," she said in a statement confirming the news. "I'm really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait!"

