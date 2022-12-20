Helen Skelton replaces Gorka Marquez as partner in Strictly Live Tour The duo reached the Strictly final last weekend

Although Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez made the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night, the pair will go their separate ways when it comes to the Live Tour.

Helen will instead be touring the nation with Kai Widdrington, who danced alongside Kaye Adams this year, as they foxtrot across the UK for 32 sparkle-filled shows kicking off in January 2023. Joining them will be champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin and Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

They will also be joined by pro dancers Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Anton Du Beke will be making his debut appearance on the tour's judging panel, alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas, while It Takes Two host Janette Manrara will handle presenting duties.

Helen did not make reference to her change in partner, as she said: "Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I'm so happy that it will continue next year on the live tour.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can't wait!"

Helen and Gorka made it to the Strictly final

Although Helen and Gorka won't be on the tour together, they still have a very close bond, with the pair paying gushing tributes to one another in the days following the final.

Both shared heartfelt captions alongside some of their memories of performing together and behind-the-scenes photos of the dancing couple.

The pair developed a strong bond during their time together

"Oh… Where to start, it's has been an incredible journey," Gorka shared. "I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you @helenskelton but also to be by your side in your own personal journey and see your transformation from day one.

"Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys. Like I said yesterday in the show you're a special person who light up a room when walks in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again."

He concluded: "I've loved every single moment dancing with you and I am so proud of us until the last dance! You're a star."

