Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck adopt new pet following their wedding The A-list couple are so in love!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have returned to LA following their second honeymoon after they tied the knot again in August.

The couple have so much to look forward to as they start their new lives together with their children - and are planning on making their family bigger too!

They were pictured at an animal rescue centre in Los Angeles over the weekend, in photos published in the Daily Mail.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story

J-Lo and Ben were arm-in-arm and looked incredibly in love during the outing, while dressed in matching white outfits.

Jennifer's child Emme, 14, and Ben's child Seraphina, 13, joined the couple, and Seraphina was pictured carrying out a pet box out from the shop.

Jennifer and Ben are parents to five children between them. J-Lo is mom to twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are so in love!

Ben, meanwhile, shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The actress opened up about how special it was to get married in front of all the children on her On the JLo newsletter at the beginning of the month.

She explained that they walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn's song, The Things We've Handed Down. The couple had talked about the singer's song, True Companion, as the perfect wedding song back when they were dating twenty years ago.

Bennifer have expanded their family after getting a new pet

The chosen song that they walked down to was "a song about the wonderful mystery of children", she explained, adding that it was "something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk".

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren't only marrying on another, we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did," she added.

Finishing the heartfelt story, J-Lo told her fans: "As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began True Companion, a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago - and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle".

