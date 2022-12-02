Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet towers over her in stunning photo from 17th birthday at the White House She's all grown up

What a way to say happy birthday! Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet, stole the show at the White House when she made an exceptionally rare public appearance with her famous mom.

The teen rang in her 17th birthday with the Yes Day actress and she looked incredibly glamorous.

Violet beamed in photos as she arrived for the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 1 December.

Violet wore a Carolina Herrera dress with heart prints and she added a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag.

Jennifer - who shares all three of her children with ex-husband, Ben Affleck - opted for a Ralph Lauren floor-length dress.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel have had a huge change to their lives in the last two years, with Jennifer Lopez becoming their stepmother following her marriage to Ben earlier in the year.

Jennifer and Violet made a rare public appearance together

The celebrity couple tied the knot twice – first in Las Vegas at an intimate ceremony in July, followed by a star-studded all-white themed wedding at Ben's home in Georgia, in August.

They all had roles in the ceremony, along with their new step siblings, twins Emme and Max – J-Lo's children with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While Jennifer hasn't spoken out about her ex's new marriage, she will no doubt be happy for him, having kept on good terms with the father of her children following their divorce.

Jennifer shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

They are often spotted out and about in LA together with their kids, and don't live far away from each other so that their children can easily spend time with both their mom and dad.

Ben has previously paid tribute to the mother of his children in a heartfelt Mother's Day post, too. Meanwhile, back in April, Jennifer shared a sweet message to their children as she marked a new decade of her life.

