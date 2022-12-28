Stacey Solomon's tears at 'last' pregnancy with Rose revealed: 'This is enough' The doting mother-of-four shared stunning pregnancy photos at the time

Christmas marked a heartwarming milestone for Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash, who celebrated their first as husband and wife after welcoming their daughter Rose in November last year.

The Loose Women star, who shares one-year-old Rose and three-year-old son Rex with Joe, is also a mum to 14-year-old Zach and ten-year-old Leighton and step-mum to Joe's 14-year-old son, Harry. After announcing the joyous news that she was pregnant with her first daughter in June last year, Stacey has since expressed that Rose will be her final child.

Stacey shared a series of stunning pregnancy photos on her Instagram

Stacey, who was pregnant with her daughter Rose at the time, shared an emotional and intimate glimpse at her "last" pregnancy with her 5.4 million Instagram followers back in September 2021.

The TV star was glowing in a series of photographs captured by her dad, which were taken in a whimsical forest setting in the grounds of Stacey and Joe's sprawling country estate.

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon's heartwarming pregnancy announcements with four children

"Taking in Every Last Second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I'd done this every time but I'm so glad we did it this time. For the last time…" Stacey wrote. "So grateful for the chance to grow you little one now we can't wait to meet you…"

In her usual, light-hearted style, the star added: "P.S these are completely raw and unedited so if you see some knickers, sorry. They really are inconvenient knickers aren’t they!"

RELATED: Everything Stacey Solomon has said about having baby number five

NEWS: Stacey Solomon answers fans' security concern over her £1.2m home

Speaking to You magazine, the doting mother-of-four revealed that she was "so grateful" to even fall pregnant with Rose, after sharing that a series of unexpected events "wasn't the process [she and Joe] thought it would be".

She added: "We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can. I don't want to push it anymore. This is enough."

Stacey and Joe celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple

"We are growing another pickle," were the words that sent Stacey's fans over the moon when she shared the heartwarming post on Instagram on 9 June 2021.

In a series of photos taken at Pickle Cottage, the couple's family home, Stacey revealed that she was expecting her fourth child and shared just how excited the family were: "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.