Dylan Dreyer celebrates son Oliver's birthday with adorable home video

Dylan Dreyer has a lot to celebrate even after the end of the holiday season, and it all starts with her middle son, Oliver.

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer playfully called out by co-star for being a 'hot mess'

The toddler has hit a new milestone, having officially become a year older and turning three on 2 January, and his parents couldn't be prouder.

VIDEO: Will Dylan Dreyer try for a baby girl?

Loading the player...

The Today Show star took to her social media to share an adorable clip of the now three-year-old showing off his penchant for music.

Oliver rattled off a bunch of lyrics while strumming an air guitar, remaining glued to his TV all the while, and he definitely looked like a performer on the rise.

TRENDING NOW: GMA3' T.J. Holmes' attraction to Amy Robach was sizzling a YEAR ago - according to body language expert

Dylan clearly felt the same, captioning her clip: "My sweet sweet Oliver…you've been singing and dancing to your own tune since the day you were born.

"You bring so much joy and love to our lives…Thank you for being you! Happy 3rd Birthday!!" she concluded, also including her husband Brian Fichera.

Dylan's middle son, Oliver, has just turned three years old

Fans were left stunned as to how quickly he'd grown, with one even saying: "I love him so much!! How is he 3!!??? Big hugs and love."

Another gushed: "OMG! Think he might be a rock star in the making…Just needs a guitar! Happy birthday, Ollie!" while a third also wrote: "Sign him up…he is a star."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside huge vacation home as she gets real about family Christmas

ALSO POPULAR: Gwen Stefani shares happy news she had to ‘hold in for so long’ amid pregnancy rumors

It's been a big few days in the Dreyer-Fichera household, as not only did oldest son Calvin turn six earlier in December, but their youngest, baby Rusty, has also started making moves of his own.

The star explained in the caption accompanying footage of Rusty taking his first steps that the little boy had not been sleeping very well of late. She now realized that this could have been the reason!

The Today anchor captured her son Rusty's first steps

She wrote: "Yay Rusty!!! Maybe this is why you haven't been sleeping at night…you're too excited to learn how to walk!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.