Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside huge vacation home as she gets real about family Christmas The Today star shares three children with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons and often shares relatable parenting photos on social media.

And over the holidays this was no different, as the Today star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share some relatable - and adorable - pictures of her children and her parents.

Dylan and her husband Brian Fichera were seen posing on the stairs inside their spacious vacation home, along with their children, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer opens up about baby number four

The family were all dressed in matching pyjamas and were sporting bed head.

In another snapshot, a glimpse of Dylan's open plan living area, complete with sliding doors overlooking the backyard, could be seen, as she posted a picture of her parents with her youngest son Rusty.

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "Love the bed head," while another wrote: "What lovely family photos." A third added: "Love these photos! Your photos are depicting a real family, bad hair or crying baby, it’s real life. Merry Christmas!"

Dylan and Brian have their vacation home, along with an apartment in New York City, close to her job at NBC's Today.

The doting mom is often praised by her followers for raising her young children in a NYC apartment, where her three sons are currently sharing a bedroom.

The star was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom-of-three

The mother-of-three swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

Dylan and Brian have a large extended family too, making it all the more fun when it comes to holiday celebrations. In fact, in November, the star hosted for nearly 20 family members over Thanksgiving.

Even more impressively, Dylan did all this just after stepping in to host the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for Today, to cover for her good friend and co-star Al Roker, who was at the time in hospital recovering from blood clots on his lungs.

