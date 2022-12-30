Today's Dylan Dreyer playfully called out by co-star for being a 'hot mess' Dylan Dreyer's co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin poked fun at Dylan for her behaviour at parties

Today Show host Dylan Dreyer was playfully mocked by co-stars Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin over her behaviour at parties during Thursday's show.

In the segment, Dylan explained: "I do get a lot of anxiety when I host a party. I get like, a stomach ache and you know, social anxiety. But I get that when I go to a party anyway," to which replied: "So you're a bit of a hot mess?"

Sheinelle added: "She's like, 'I love throwing a party, and then I get sweaty and clammy and my stomach hurts. So great!'"

Craig continued: "Here's what else she'll do, complain about it at work before and after the party," before the trio dissolved into giggles.

Dylan took the comments in good humour, laughing along with her colleagues, but her fans were quick to spring to her defence on Instagram. "LOVE these three, but feel badly if she's trying to express her legitimate anxiety and she gets made fun of."

Dylan Dreyer explained her social anxiety to her Today Show co-stars

Another worried fan commented: "Not happy they made fun of her anxiety," while a third wrote: " Poor Dylan they really did a number on her."

Other viewers thought Dylan was in on the joke, writing: "I can tell you guys are friends this is the type of support you really get from true friends [laughing emoji]," while another added: "They love her. They are like family. That's what families do!"

The Today Show hosts are good friends

We hope Dylan is feeling okay about any New Year's Eve parties she has coming up!

