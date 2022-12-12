Dylan Dreyer reveals her son's birthday celebration was 'chaotic' in family photo Everyone seemed pleased nonetheless!

It is quite the big week over at Dylan Dreyer's household, and she is already anticipating all the chaos it might bring.

Her and her husband, Brian Fichera, are celebrating a big milestone in their family, as their oldest son, Calvin, is officially six-years-old.

The couple, who married in 2012 after meeting at an NBC affiliate station in Boston, have three sons together. Calvin has two younger brothers, Oliver, two, and Russell, or Rusty, who is a year old.

Dylan took to Instagram to share a glimpse into all of the birthday celebrations the birthday boy enjoyed over the weekend, with his parents taking him and his friends to a bowling alley on Sunday.

The whole family tagged along, and the Today meteorologist shared an adorable photo of the five, and she is the ultimate super mom, with baby Rusty hoisted on to a baby carrier while she is simultaneously holding her middle child up on her hip.

"Pure chaotic joy at Cal's birthday party," she wrote in her caption, though the sweet family portrait sees them all smiling ear to ear.

Her son Calvin is officially six-years-old

Other photos see Cal's friends admiring his shot to knock down the bowling pins – his mom later said on Today that he bowled extra well – plus he and his friends playing some arcade games, including air hockey, and an adorable glimpse of two-year-old Oliver getting in on the fun and attempting to throw the bowling ball down the slippery lane.

While they all seemed to have had the most fun, Dylan revealed the fun is far from over, and that her eldest will be celebrated all throughout the week.

Quite a lot of milestones in the star's house of of late, as her youngest, Rusty, recently took his first steps

"Let birthday week begin!" she excitedly wrote in her caption, followed by loads of well wishes from her fans.

Her followers showered Calvin with tons of birthday love, as they took to the comments section under her post to write: "Happy Birthday Cal! Keep cooking with mom no matter how old you get!!" and: "Happy Chaotic Birthday Week!" as well as: "Aww that's great! Happy Birthday week Cal!" plus one fan even commented: "Strong lady I know your baby boy is heavy, great family pic."

