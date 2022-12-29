Dylan Dreyer is a proud mom as she shares son Rusty's latest milestone The Today star is a doting mom-of-three

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than spending time with her family at home in New York City - and this Christmas was especially exciting as her youngest son Rusty took his first steps!

The Today star is a doting mom-of-three and regularly shares updates on her children's lives on social media - much to the delight of fans. Watch the adorable moment in the video below.

The star explained in the caption accompanying footage of Rusty walking that the little boy had not been sleeping very well of late. She now realised that this could have been the reason!

VIDEO: Watch Dylan Dreyer's son Rusty take his first steps inside the family home!

She wrote: "Yay Rusty!!! Maybe this is why you haven’t been sleeping at night…you’re too excited to learn how to walk!!"

Fans were quick to congratulate Rusty in the comments section, with one writing: "He's so proud of himself!" while another wrote: "Yay Rusty!" A third added: "Go Rusty go!"

Dylan shares Rusty, along with older sons Oliver, two, and Calvin, six, with husband Brian Fichera.

The family live in NYC and also have a vacation home further out of the city, where they spend the holidays.

Dylan is often praised by her followers for raising her young children in a New York City apartment, where her three sons are currently sharing a bedroom.

The star was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE in 2021 shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

The Today star loves nothing more than being a mom

Dylan and Brian have a large extended family too, making it all the more fun when it comes to holiday celebrations. In fact, in November, the star hosted for nearly 20 family members over Thanksgiving.

Even more impressively, Dylan did all this just after stepping in to host the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for Today, to cover for her good friend and co-star Al Roker, who was at the time in hospital recovering from blood clots on his lungs.

