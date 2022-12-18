Dylan Dreyer marks oldest son's birthday with joyful tribute message The Today star is a doting mom to three young sons

Dylan Dreyer loves nothing more than being a mom and has enjoyed every minute of her motherhood journey to date.

The Today star often shares sweet family updates on social media, with photos of her children Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, along with their milestones and achievements.

And on Saturday, the proud parent was in a reflective and celebratory mood as she marked her first born's sixth birthday.

She shared a lovely photo of Calvin beaming with joy as he rode his bike outside, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "This kid right here has brought so much love and joy and happiness into our lives for the past 6 years. Happy birthday buddy…you are truly something special!! We love you!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many congratulating Dylan on her parenting and the special milestone: "Congrats mom he is adorable," one wrote, while another commented: "He and the rest of your boys are adorable," a third wrote: "He looks like his mom! Happy birthday." A fourth added: "We have enjoyed watching Cal learn and grow every year! He is light and joy!! Happy happy birthday! Hope all your birthday wishes come true!! "

Dylan lives with her husband Brian Fichera and their sons in New York City. She often shares photos from inside their stylish apartment, and fans were left in awe of her after she revealed that all three of her sons were sharing a bedroom, thanks to clever space-saving hacks.

Dylan Dreyer was incredibly proud of her son Calvin as she celebrated his birthday

Dylan was interviewed on TV show PEOPLE shortly after welcoming her youngest son, Rusty, about whether or not she was hoping to have any more children in the future.

The star swiftly answered: "We're done, we're tapped out." And in terms of trying again for a little girl, she replied, "This is the girl," and held up the book she had written, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

Dylan Dreyer with Calvin on the Today Show

Dylan and Brian have a large extended family too, making it all the more fun when it comes to holiday celebrations. In fact, in November, the star hosted for nearly 20 family members over Thanksgiving.

Even more impressively, Dylan did all this just after stepping in to host the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for Today, to cover for her good friend and co-star Al Roker, who was at the time in hospital recovering from blood clots on his lungs.

