Stacey Solomon reveals gender of fourth child – see announcement here Stacey Solomon announced her pregnancy in June

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash revealed the gender of their fourth child on Friday – and we couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple.

Stacey, who is already a doting mum to three sons, Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two, shared the news in a joyous Instagram post where she and Joe were surrounded by pink balloons.

In the post, the soon to be mum-of-four looked jubilant with the news, as Joe stood behind her with his arms crading her growing bump.

She also shared a snap of her four sons holding up a board that read: "What on earth is a sister? Baby girl coming soon."

In a lengthy caption, Stacey wrote: "Baby Girl, I can not believe I’m writing this…We are growing a little baby girl.

"To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

"I honestly have no words…Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…We love you so so much already darling girl."

Stacey and Joe are having a baby girl!

Fans were overjoyed with the news, with Mrs Hinch, who recently welcomed her own child writing: "I'm crying again stace, my heart is just smiling so much for you and your beautiful family. You deserve all of this and so much more. 'Ron & Rex' 'Lennie & Princess Pickle' bring it on mumma!! Xxx"

Another wrote: "Omg best news ever," while a third enthused: "OH MY GOSH I ACTUALLY CANT, this is the best news congratulations to you all xxxx."

Stacey broke the news that she was expecting her fourth child on Instagram. The star stood with her partner Joe and children while Leighton held the picture of the baby scan.

Stacey is already a mum to three sons

The family of five were in their beautiful garden at their Essex home. Next to them was a picnic table that featured the handprints of Stacey's children, and a second picture of the scan.

"We are growing another pickle," she wrote. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

Stacey announced the exciting news on social media

She added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

Stacey also uploaded a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, where she spoke about her struggles to conceive her fourth child. "Sorry I've been so quiet, but we've got something to share with you, I feel nervous for so many reasons," she explained.

We are overjoyed to hear the happy news and are so excited for Stacey and her growing family!

