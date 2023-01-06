Amy Robach's stepson opens up about difficult year with emotional message and video featuring dad The GMA3 presenter and former Melrose Place actor are no longer together

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue often spoke about how they raised their beautiful blended family of five children together, but after twelve years their relationship has seemingly come to an end.

As the GMA3 star's romance with married co-host, T.J. Holmes, continues to flourish, her husband has been left seeking solace in his three sons.

One of Andrew's boys hinted at his stepmom's affair with a new year Instagram post featuring his father.

WATCH: Amy Robach's stepson's emotional video featuring his father Andrew Shue

Nathanial posted an emotional montage of moments from the year which was accompanied by the song Square One by Caamp which also featured telling lyrics.

He captioned the post: "2022 was a doozy. Not sure what I’m wishing for in 23 but I’ve got a little faith it’ll come. Love my people."

The video included a clip of Andrew in happier times, kicking a football around and showing off some impressive skills.

Neither Amy, nor her daughters - Nathanial's stepsisters - featured in the video, but his brothers did.

Amy and Andrew reportedly called time on their romance in August, three months before she was photographed on a romantic vacation with T.J. around Thanksgiving.

Andrew spent the holiday season with his three sons

The former couple worked hard to raise their children together and even wrote a children's book, Better Together, about it.

In a joint interview discussing the book on Ashley Bellman's The Middle, they spoke about how when they first got together and their children were between the ages of three and 13, they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy has two daughters from her previous marriage

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together."

