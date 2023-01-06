Carrie Underwood's son Jacob leaves mom in hysterics in candid home video The Denim and Rhinestones singer is a mom-of-two with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has been spending a glorious few weeks off the road at home with her husband Mike Fisher and their two boys, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three.

The singer can't help show off the way her family spends their time together, although her latest upload was definitely one that attracted a few fans.

She posted a candid clip of her three-year-old caught unawares, and his actions definitely had his mom and her fans in awe. Check him out in the video below!

Carrie and her two sons have a fun and light-hearted dynamic that often comes through on her social media, and they're definitely each other's biggest fans.

While they will frequently tag along beside their dad to support their famous mom on tour, she will showcase her love for them, despite their tendency for the occasional mischief.

Right before the holidays, she shared a candid snap of herself in bed trying to get some sleep, although one of her sons, snuggled up beside her in his PJs, thought it was a good idea to include a dinosaur mask as well.

Carrie's sons definitely have a sense of humor

And her older son, Isaiah, has definitely built a fan base of his own, especially around Halloween, when his parents frequently showed off his costume.

Mike first gave a glimpse into Isaiah's look, which simply consisted of him in an old man's mask, wearing sunglasses, a blazer, and even checkered pants.

"Let's have a dance party," he mumbled in the clip, in which he then started slowly dancing around while his filming parents giggled.

The seven-year-old topped it off in grand fashion, though, miming a heart attack and slowly falling to the floor, which left Mike and Carrie in fits of laughter.

Isaiah's Halloween costume was not one to be missed

Carrie evidently couldn't get enough of it either, sharing even more clips of Isaiah in full character, even busting some moves while out shopping.

