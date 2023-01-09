Holly Willoughby's shocking video with son Chester sparks fan debate - watch The This Morning presenter's fans were quick to comment

Holly Willoughby, 41, is a proud mother to three children and the star shocked her fans on Sunday night when she shared a very rare video of her eight-year-old son Chester with scissors in his hands.

The presenter's son was then seen chopping a considerable amount off his mother's hair. "Chester decided it was time… [scissor emojis]… When your 8-year-old gets hold of the scissors …" Holly captioned the surprising video.

WATCH: See the shocking moment Holly Willoughby gets her hair cut by eight-year-old son Chester

Loading the player...

Understandably fans were left reeling by this clip and rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many disagreeing.

GLOW UP: 13 of Holly Willoughby's must-have beauty products

""Omg Holl!!!!!" wrote fellow celebrity Abbey Clancy, and: "Oh no lol I'm a hairdresser, anxiety kicked in," wrote another. "Argh what you are brave," a third commented.

The star keeps her children's faces concealed

"Yes Chester Scissorhands," added Holly's sister and one fan defended Holly's decision, writing: "Some of the comments are so harsh, obviously she’s getting it cut properly and let Chester join in to include him. And for all you know she might be getting it dyed next. Give the girl a break."

It was clear that the comb was being held by an adult as Chester showcased his cutting skills, no doubt the hairdresser set to finish off the job and give Holly a brand new 'do. Fans got to see the beautiful blonde bob when the star returned to our screens on Monday's This Morning. Gorgeous. Great work Chester!

While the presenter doesn't share her children's faces online, she does post updates of family life with pictures taken from behind or with the kids' faces concealed with emojis.

Fans loved this family holiday update from the star

Speaking about her decision on This Morning, the star said:"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it," the presenter reasoned.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby's £7 eyeshadow palette is "fantastic" according to her longtime makeup artist

Just last week, the Dancing on Ice host shared an adorable image with her daughter, Belle but with her face hidden. The pair were embracing in the chicest snow gear ever. Holly was wearing a starry print jumpsuit from Perfect Moment and Belle rocked a lovely white ensemble printed with polar bears. Holly captioned the sweet picture: "Me and my not so little girl." Aww!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.