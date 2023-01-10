Gloria Hunniford makes a glowing return to Loose Women after being hospitalised - details The 82-year-old TV star was taken to A&E following a major kidney infection

The stars of Loose Women were extremely pleased to welcome back resident panellist Gloria Hunniford on Tuesday, after she revealed she had been hospitalised.

The 82-year-old presenter was welcomed onto the show by Ruth Langsford, who beamed as she introduced her co-star. "People might have just assumed you've been away on holiday," Ruth said, "But you've actually been very unwell."

Gloria explained that she had been suffering from kidney stones, and was forced to take time off the popular ITV daytime show after complications left her needing emergency medical attention.

Despite her doctor reassuring her she'd make a speedy recovery following a surgical procedure to insert a kidney stent, Gloria detailed that after three weeks of pain: "I still didn't feel myself".

Gloria made a glowing return to the panel after having sepsis

"Next thing I knew, I was being carted off to A&E because they couldn't get my blood pressure above 73 - which is very low. I was moments away from being critical," she continued.

The Loose Women star then revealed she had sepsis of the kidneys and a chest infection, before confirming: "I'm so glad to be back."

According to the NHS, kidney stones are fairly common with more than 1 in 10 people affected at some point in their lifetime. Most kidney stones pass without medical intervention, but particularly large ones, like in Gloria's case, need to be removed surgically.

They can be extremely painful and can lead to kidney infections or the kidney not working properly if left untreated.

Gloria and her husband Stephen at Chelsea Flower Show in 2022

Sepsis is an incredibly serious medical condition, which is the body's sign of a major infection. Similar to strokes or heart attacks, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Despite her recent health ordeal, Gloria looked radiant as ever on the panel as she joined co-stars Ruth, Janet Street-Porter and Linda Robson.

The TV star opted for a striking lime green blazer complete with turquoise lapels. The glamorous star rocked an oversized silver necklace adorned with a large insect pendant, all while sporting her usual vampy blonde blow-dry.

