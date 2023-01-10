All we know about Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's relationship and living situation as star announces second pregnancy The two are already parents to one daughter

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, who are expanding their family, with the actress currently pregnant with their second child together.

The two married in April of 2015, having first been linked the year prior when they were spotted packing on the PDA during an outing to the farmer's market in Studio City, California.

Engaged in January of 2015, their romance came a year after the Twilight star announced her divorce from American Idol musician Paul McDonald, and two years after her now-husband split from his Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev, who is currently in a relationship with snowboarder Shaun White.

They tied the knot with a ceremony in California's Topanga Canyon in the Malibu area, with Ian confirming the news with a tweet the following day, simply stating: "The most beautiful morning ever…"

In May of 2017, a month after their second anniversary, they announced they were expecting their first child together, with Nikki writing in an Instagram post of her future daughter, Bodhi Soleil: "Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?"

The soon to be mother-of-two announced the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram on 9 January, sharing a photo in which she is carrying her daughter atop her growing bump.

The couple have firm boundaries when it comes to social media and their children, but the actress said: "Some things are too good not to share."

"Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift," she revealed in her caption, with Ian reiterating the sentiment in his own post, admitting: "All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family."

The family has quite the unique living situation, with both Ian and Nikki having a very holistic approach to life, and the latter is a strategic advisor for Genexa, a clean medicine alternative.

The couple have quite the green thumb

Just before they announced the news of her pregnancy, she had taken to Instagram to reveal that they welcomed the new year out on the land "camp style," of which she said: "Nice to have some quiet time with no cell service or internet for a second."

The couple are known for their "crunchy" likes and habits, and she added: "Meals were simple, most came from a crock pot I kept adding to as it got low. The goats chased each other in the rain and chickens ate more worms than their body weight. We lived in our puffy coats and wool socks because the heat wouldn't come on and hot water decided not to work, slept in the camper at night and worked on the property during the day."

